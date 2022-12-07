National Trust: National Treasures

Not Available

This series provides a guided tour to some of the UK's most delightful places. The programmes were produced by Sky Arts and were among the first ever to be filmed and broadcast in HD. The properties covered are Castle Drogo, The Vyne, Calke Abbey, Waddesdon Manor, Hardwick Hall, Castle Ward, Ham House, Bateman's, Willow Road & The Homewood and Powis Castle. The series takes you on a guided tour of the selected properties, charting each of their often colourful histories and revealing a selection of their art treasures. Narrated by Nigel Havers.