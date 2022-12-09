Not Available

Kia ora and welcome to Native Kitchen. I’m Peter Gordon and my absolute passion is Fusion Cuisine, combining different culinary traditions to create new and never-before-seen dishes. This kind of adventurous cooking breaks all the rules. It’s always inspired me to set new challenges for myself and reminds me that nothing is impossible. Now, it’s time to share my passion with the next generation. I’m going to mentor a group of aspiring, young Maori chefs through a 10-day culinary boot camp. The global pantry will be their playground - from France to Mexico, from Asia to Aotearoa, we’ll travel the world without leaving the kitchen. I hope to ignite their passions, hone their skills and inspire their imaginations in preparation for their final gastronomic challenge, a feast for 200 guests. And they won’t be the only ones learning something new … I‘ve set myself my own challenge - to unlock my inner Maori. I’ll learn a mihi, a haka and a waiata and give my very first performance at the feast itself. The challenge has been set, so let the cultural, culinary adventure begin!