Natsu no Koi wa Nijiiro ni Kagayaku

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Kensaku Sawada

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Summer Romance Shines in Rainbow Colour: Taiga is a struggling second-generation actor who has developed a complex due to his father, a famous actor in his time. Taiga, only get to appear in variety shows, most of the time. One day when his friend bring him out for a skydiving, a big wind dragg him away from the dropping point and he got stuck in a tree. A beautiful woman, Shiori (Takeuchi Yuko), come to rescue him. Shiori is a cheerful woman who laughs away all worries she has. She's exactly the opposite of Taiga...

Cast

Jun MatsumotoTaiga kusunoki
Yuko TakeuchiShiori Kitamura
Ikki SawamuraDaiki Kusunoki
Mirei KiritaniSakura Miyase
Hideyuki KasaharaKeita Ueno
Kento NagayamaBujo Ira

