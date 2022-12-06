Natsuiro Kiseki

Not Available

Waking up in the morning, going to school, spending time with friends. These make up the days of four friends. They experience fun and sad things as well, and these days seem to go on forever, until one summer, a wonder happens. This is a story of four girls: Natsumi, a cheerful and frank girl, Saki, who is perfect in both studying and sports, Yuka, who is a fan of the idol group Four Seasons, and Rinko, who loves music. This warm yet refreshing summer-coloured wonder will surely carry you along... (AniDB)