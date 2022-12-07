Not Available

Natsume's Book of Friends

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Brain's Base

Natsume Takashi has the ability to see spirits, which he has long kept secret. However, once he inherits a strange book that belonged to his deceased grandmother, Reiko, he discovers the reason why spirits surround him. Containing the names of these spirits, a binding contract was formed between the spirits and the owner of the book. Now, Natsume is determined to free the spirits and dissolve the contracts. With the help of a spirit cat, his days are filled trying to return the names to these spirits.

Cast

Kyoko ChikiriKappa (voice)
Satsuki YukinoHiiragi (voice)
Akemi OkamuraHinoe (voice)
Takaya KurodaMisuzu (voice)
Hiroshi KamiyaTakashi Natsume (voice)
Kazuhiko InoueMadara (voice)

