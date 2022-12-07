Natural Born Dealers

Not Available

Father-and-son team Jerry and Jeremiah Pasternak deal in commodities ... other people's junk. They scour dusty antique fairs, old storage barns and curiosity shops for cool vintage pieces, the more rugged and rustic the better, that they refurbish and resell at their Antique and Unique store in Rockport, Maine. Jerry and Jeremiah often butt heads over how to run their business -- Jerry's old-school approach versus Jeremiah's tech-savvy ways -- but they can always agree on the thrill of finding great pieces and flipping them for a profit. Helping out is assistant Nadeen, whom Jeremiah brought aboard as part of his plan to grow Antique and Unique.