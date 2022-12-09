Not Available

John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, Al Capone: these are just some of America's most notorious outlaws. Their violent crime sprees are the stuff of American legend, but there are two sides to every story and the heroic tales of the people who brought these criminals to justice remain untold... until now. NATURAL BORN OUTLAWS explores the true stories of iconic American desperados and the epic manhunts that would eventually bring them down. Stacking the forces of good against evil, each episode of NATURAL BORN OUTLAWS pulls viewers into the rise and fall of one of history's most notorious criminals as they experience the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that ends each outlaw's reign of terror.