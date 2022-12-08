Not Available

HGTV's Natural Born Sellers follows a successful California family of real estate agents in their quest to remain in the elite top one percent of agents in the country. Rick and Glorie Lee Beyenhof, along with their identical twin daughters, Marissa and Julianna Stoap, tackle the competitive world of realty and dedicate themselves to finding the perfect home for their clients. Their warm, quirky “all in the family” style, around the clock service to clients and fearless negotiation skills make them some of California's most sought-after and beloved agents.