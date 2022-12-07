Natural History (CUTV)

Not Available

Michael Runtz has been faculty at Carleton Universtiy since 2001 and in this time taught natural history to over 20,000 students. The popularity of his courses arise largely from his infectious and enthusiastic teaching style, for which he has received excellence in teaching awards from students and peers alike. Recently he was awarded the Distinguished Science Education Award by the Canadian Council of University Chairs. These courses became one of the first in the university to be broadcast worldwide as a podcast.