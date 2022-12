Not Available

From the writers behind "Our Hero" and "Flash Forward" comes "Naturally, Sadie". Sadie Hawthorne is a 14 yr. old high school student and an aspiring naturalist who loves to study and observe animals and their behavior in their natural environment. Her desire to study and observe is not limited to animals as she attempts to analyze human beings the same way. Sadie soon discovers that this is difficult because behaviorally, we are all unpredictable.