“Nature Brigade” follows the daily fight against illegal gold mining in French Guyana of the specialized unit: Nature of the National Forestry Office of Guyan, and of an experimental police unit focusing on interventions in the rainforest: (PSIG-FE). Through 12 episodes, "Nature Brigade" gradually uncovers the uncompromising portrait of four men: Sebastien Allo and Alain Coppel of the ONF as well as Victor Almeida and Daniel Viard of the Police Force.