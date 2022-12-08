Not Available

You won't be able to resist this tantalizing and revealing collection of Discovery Channel's distinctive programs on the mysterious and fascinating nature of sex. From science to seduction, we make some shocking discoveries as scientific experts and intimate portraits reveal little-known wonders of the reproductive process. Then travel through history to look at some surprising attitudes toward sex and uncover some unusual sexual practices. You'll be amazed at the tenacity and creativity of the human spirit and body in ensuring the survival of our species.