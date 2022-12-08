Nature Tracks Wild Africa

Not Available

This award winning, awe inspiring, 13 part documentary series deals with all things African. We look at the fascinating diversity and lives of the African wildlife...from the lush rainforests, to the arid desert sands to the vast oceans surrounding the continent. We also explore the rich diversity of cultures and traditions of the various peoples and regions of this magical land; and, investigate the fragile African environments and man's interaction with her delicate ecosystems. Each program is headed up by a "Did you know" segment: an entertaining, even humorous, short subject followed by a fascinating feature story.