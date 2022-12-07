Not Available

Mother Nature is more powerful than any man-made bomb and is more ferocious and destructive than any army. Film-maker and adventurer Chris Terrill is fascinated by extreme situations and in this brand-new series for ITV1 he confronts nature head-on, going right to the core of the world’s greatest storms to explore unique human experiences of severe weather. Without a crew, Chris goes alone, with just his camera, into life-threatening situations, confronting high-speed tornados, ferocious hurricanes and deadly firestorms. And he meets the people who live and work in the path of these killer natural forces. Chris says: “I suppose if I’m honest I’d have to admit that I am a bit of an adrenaline junkie, there are those that think I’ve got a death wish, but I haven’t, I’m as terrified as anybody else of what storms can actually do. But I’m also fascinated and beguiled by these extraordinary forces of nature, that’s why I wanted to get as close as I could to look them in the eye, feel their heart beat, really try to understand them from the inside.” Nature’s Fury is an ITV Studios and Upper Cut Films production for ITV1. Chris Terrill is the series producer and the executive producer is Will Smith.