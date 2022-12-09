Not Available

This TV series consists of 36 episodes. A Pug who digs through the floor, a cat who leaves trails of "presents" wrapped in a bow... and a chicken named Heedley who will peck you in the eye! Follow the ridiculous antics of the Naughty Naughty Pets as Windywoo tries to keep them in line and out of trouble. Wendy Ann Gardner, founder of Scary Stories Inc., loves dogs, cats, chickens and pets of all kind. One day, she met a French bulldog, which inspired her to create the Vicious French Bulldog plush toy, and the Naughty Naughty Pets were born. She fell in love with a Pug named Ivan, and in 1997, she formed her company and began selling Dig Ivan Dig and all the other characters in her line of unique plush toys, playfully scary with angry eyes and growling teeth. The toys are sold in boutiques, design stores, gifts shops, and museums throughout the world. Gardner's illustrations of the Naughty Naughty Pets characters have been licensed worldwide to create various products, including children's clothing, stationery, lollipops, stickers, wallets, bags and T-shirts. Her series of four children's books were published in 2002 by Hyperion Books for Children.