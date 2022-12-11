Naughty Nurses

Not Available

Nimura and Mayu raise a large relationship problem. Too nervous to have sex with Mayu, Nimura decided it would be better if they broke up. But while they want to separate themselves, destiny has its own plan to have. Nimura and Mayu finally work at Aoshima General Hospital! While it must work together, it might not be comfortable for them, it also stirs up a lot of gossip among hospital staff. But the gossip is actually not more than one for them because the sexy staff and patients are aroused in their hospitals during the day and night! The young nurse Satsuki mocked Nimura nonstop with a steady wear ... section head nurse Ryoko n seemed to have thoughts to direct her to bed ... All this attention was very good, but Nimura still struggled with his feelings against Mayu and talked every day. Will a young couple find a way to improve this situation?