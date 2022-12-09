Not Available

The drama will tell a story of growth about people who pursue their dreams because life only comes around once. Shim Deok Chul is a 70-year-old retired mailman who decides to pursue his life-long dream of learning ballet, which does not please his family. At the dance academy, he meets Lee Chae Rok, a 23-year-old dancer who became interested in ballet after trying out different sports. His mother was a ballet dancer before she died of a disease when he was young. He is struggling financially and thinking about giving up ballet when he meets Deok Chul.