This series of thirteen one-hour films tells the tale of that extraordinary group of people, the Nazi Hunters. They chased some of the most hated and reviled people on earth. Sometimes they did it for the highest of motives. Sometimes in ways that, when revealed, would horrify their own supporters. They were chasing those whose crimes were so horrendous that they demanded retribution. And there were many prepared to hunt the perpetrators until justice was done - from Churchill to the SAS to the Strategists who planned the D Day landings to Mossad. These stories of pursuit and the struggle to balance the scales of justice are full of drama and tragedy.