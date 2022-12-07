Nazi Hunters (2011)

Not Available

It’s one of the greatest true detective stories ever. Nazi Hunters tells how a select band of secret agents hunted down some of the most evil men in history…and finally brought them to justice. Intense, visceral, and narrated by real-life Nazi hunters, each spellbinding episode focuses on one electrifying mission. And, from Klaus Barbie’s dramatic pursuit in Bolivia, to the audacious Mossad operation to kidnap Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, recounts how the Nazis finally met their nemesis.