Not Available

Adolf Hitler is one of the world's most terrifying - and most studied - historical figures. Nazi Secret Files suggests that there is still much to know about this deadly dictator. Nazi Secret Filesis a thrilling, six-part series examining newly-discovered information about Hitler and those close to him during the Nazi reign - from exposing the huge drug program that fueled the Nazi war machine, to fresh evidence proving the Nazis were colluding with experts on germ warfare. An in-depth exploration on how an unremarkable drifter from Vienna instigated the most devastating military conflict in history, Nazi Secret Files reveals the incredible story of mass hysteria, bizarre beliefs, and dangerous delusions that ended with a religious war of devastating proportions.