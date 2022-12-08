Not Available

Their heinous crimes left an indelible stain on the European history, but there are still many questions about Nazism. In Nazi Underworld are some surprising facts about this infamous political movement forward. The secret obsession with witches of SS leader Heinrich Himmler terror to the schizophrenic cousin who Hitler was gassing, this series reveals the sensational secrets of the regime of the Fuhrer. The story is told by those closest to Hitler and his henchmen stood and finally dared to speak on camera