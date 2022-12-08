Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de

Not Available

Based on a highly successful novel by Higashigawa Tokuya, selling over 1.4 million copies after its publication in September of 2009, the intriguing yet familiar mystery takes place inside a seemingly unsuitable place for mysteries: Socialite Reiko's stately mansion. Reiko is the only daughter to the CEO of a major enterprise, "Hosho Group," known worldwide. Hiding her true identity behind her day time job as a rookie police officer, Reiko comes home to her butler and driver, Kageyama whenever she is faced with a complex case, being a perfectionist, Kageyama is flawless when it comes to serving meals full course from hors d'oeuvre to dessert. He sharply points out the lack of reasoning on Reiko's side, keeping the comment one fine line away from being offensive.