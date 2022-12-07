Neanderthal (2001)

Not Available

Charting the rise and demise of the Neanderthal, this is the story of a people who survived for 250,000 years living through and adapting to the most violent extremes of climate. A species that survived until modern man came along. Neanderthal combines the latest scientific research with a detailed re-interpretation of the Neanderthals' fossil records. With a stunning mixture of drama, cutting edge 3D animation, morphing techniques and amazing prosthetics, the daily lives of a Neanderthal clan are recreated. This gripping film documents their interaction and ultimate destruction by Cro-Magnons - the ancestors of modern man.