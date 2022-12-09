Neanderthal Code

Not Available

Neanderthals are the closest relative to modern humans – and the most misunderstood. Once dismissed as backward brutes, now the question is whether they interbred with our ancestors and so whether we are all in part Neanderthal The answers may come from the Neanderthal Genome Project – the sequencing of the genome of a species that has been extinct for 30,000 years. If successful, the results could reveal not just who the Neanderthals really were but whether their genes live on, inside of us. This is an evolutionary detective story that travels to the key sites across Europe, meets the world’s leading experts and follows the painstaking progress of the genetic sequencing. Based on the evidence, drama reconstruction brings back to life the Neanderthal world as never before.