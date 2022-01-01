Not Available

Nearly Famous is a television drama mini-series about a group of British teenagers at a top London school of the performing arts. It is shown in the UK and Ireland on E4. The show has been compared to other teen drama series such as The OC and Skins. The show debuted on E4 on 8 November 2007 and ended its run on the 13th of December 2007. It is filmed in Kent, England. There are no plans to continue into a second series, but the series has been left open so that a second series could be made on demand. The series ends with Owen leaving school, and his devastated friends, after being kicked out. Although it was virtually ignored, it gained a large fanbase between 13-20-year olds. It had many story lines which related well to this target market, including drinking, drugs, money, sex and virginity.