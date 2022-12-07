Not Available

Necessary Roughness focuses on a tough, sexy Long Island divorcee (Callie Thorne) who gets a job as therapist for a professional football team in order to make ends meet. Underestimated at every turn, she succeeds beyond all expectations and soon finds herself an in-demand therapist to high-profile clients. Athletes, musicians, politicians and others living in the spotlight - all in a moment of crisis - clamor for her unique brand of tough love therapy. As a newly single mom raising two teenagers, her start-up practice wreaks havoc on her life. But recognizing that she's changing people's lives for the better, she is determined to make her new career work by striking a balance between her personal and professional worlds.