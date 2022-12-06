Not Available

Welcome to the Ned Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times guide at TV Tome. This interesting western, where the "good-guy" isn't always good, begins in the cell of a small town jail. An elderly Ned Blessing, having lived a long and tumultuous life awaits a rendezvous with the hangman's noose. While waiting to pay for his misdeeds, he is spending his last days writing an account of his exploits, good and bad. This show was one my favorites from the first moment I saw it. Unfortunately, it was very short-lived. If anyone has any information about this show, please submit them.