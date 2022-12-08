Not Available

Are wild animals encroaching on your domestic bliss? Do you have racoons in your rec room or skunks in your attic? If so, Ned Bruha, known as "The Skunk Whisperer," is the man to call. A cross between Ace Ventura and GI Joe, Ned Bruha: Skunk Whisperer takes a hilarious look inside the unpredictable world of humane wildlife control in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This series follows the exploits of Ned and his lively crew as they face the challenges of capturing home-invading critters without the use of traps or killing them. While clashes between boss and crew come up, Ned and his team always put the animal and client first as they tackle everything from raccoons, possums, bats and even mountain lions. Dealing with the wildest nature has to offer is all in a day's work for the Skunk Whisperer crew who's sole job is getting wildlife out and keeping wildlife out.