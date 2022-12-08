Nedadenite

Not Available

The film is inspired by one of the most heroic events in the recent history of Bulgaria - the rescue of Bulgarian Jews from the death camps during the World War II. The series includes all the major events on the political scene between 1940 and 1945. In March 2013 we celebrate 70 years of the rescue of Bulgarian Jews. The unique history was filmed for the first time. All persons and events in the series are chronological, factual and historically accurate. The film is set in three parallel storylines - world politics, the stages through which the Bulgarian people to save their Jews and the fate of two Jewish families. Viewers will witness a lot of documentary footage from the era of World War II. Educational, impressive and fascinating story of the "Ungiven" back us to era of the 40s of the last century.