Ned's Newt

What happens when Ned overfeeds his 4 inch-long, lethargic pet newt with Zippo Newt Food? That little, harmless newt turns into a five hundred-pound monster called Newton: the most mischievous, gluttonous, fun playmate ever! An incredible mimic, Newton can camouflage himself to avoid detection from grown-ups and other kids, and is always there to lend a sympathetic ear or clown around with his best pal Ned. This can be a real problem when Mom wants to know who destroyed the shag rug with the lawnmower - but works great when Ned needs help standing his ground with the school bully. Ned and Newton are inseparable.