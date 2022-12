Not Available

The series follows a common man named Bhagwan Das who is torn between his personal and professional life. He is bullied by his boss, wife, and father, and his children are ashamed of his profession as an underwear salesman. Bhagwan Das meets Shivaye, a human representation of the Hindu god Shiva. Shivaye, whom only Bhagwan Das can see, guides Bhagwan through various dilemmas.