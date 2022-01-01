Not Available

Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi (English: You too can win one crore), officially abbreviated as NVOK, is an Indian game show presented in Tamil. It is the official Indian Tamil adaptation of the internationally renowned Sony Pictures Television-owned game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and its successful Hindi adaptation Kaun Banega Crorepati. Since its inaugural episode on 27 February 2012, the show has aired on STAR Vijay. The show's first season was hosted by Suriya until its end on 12 July 2012. The show's second season, hosted by Prakash Raj, commenced on 11 March 2013 and ended on 12 July 2013.