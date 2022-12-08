Not Available

Neeya? Naana? (English: You? or Me?) (Tamil: நீயா நானா) is a Tamil talk show on the regional television channel Vijay TV of STAR TV network.[1] It is currently one of the most popular Tamil talk show aired primarily in Tamil Nadu every Sunday at 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM. It brings together polarized sections of the society and allow them to debate on a topic that affects them the most and they share their views, opinions and counter-arguments. Every week, a topic is chosen and two groups of people representing the extreme ends face each other and discuss on the show. The program deals with the subject both light-heartedly as well as seriously at the same time and often features celebrity guests. The show was designed and been created by ANTHONY THIRUNELVELI and is currently being hosted by Gopinath, who has been the host since the program began.