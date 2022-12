Not Available

Baek Shi-Yoon is an ex-secret agent. He is a well-trained human weapon. Hiding his past, he buys the bar "Neighborhood" and runs it is as the owner. He gets close to the neighborhood regulars at his bar and sympathizes with their pain. Baek Shi-Yoon meets a young man who works as a temporary employee. The young wants to become a police officer. Baek Shi-Yoon trains the young man as a secret agent and they fight together against evil.