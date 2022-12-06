Not Available

Neighbours is a weekday soap opera exploring the lives and relationships of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough. Now in its 28th year of production, Neighbours is Australia's most successful television program, not to mention being a hit world-wide. Neighbours is shot in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, Australia by Grundy Television and is shown in fifty-seven countries around the globe. Averaging around 120 million viewers daily, Neighbours has launched the successful careers of international stars such as: Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance and most recently, Delta Goodrem.(who has had the highest selling australian album called innocent eyes and her latest album has gone five times platnium) Neighbours has already hit the 6500th episode mark and looks set to continue serving up the laughter, tears and drama that has taken the world by storm.