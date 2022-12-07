Neighbours at War

Not Available

If fighting with the neighbours was an Olympic sport, New Zealanders would clean up. It seems even more ordinary Kiwis' are having extraordinary disputes with the people next door - and they aren't afraid to show it. There's chicken rustling, verbal abuse and hoarders - and that's just one episode. The show is partial to some old classics - dog poo, boundary breaches and unruly trees make a repeat appearance - but this series also delves into uncharted territory with graphic claims of feline murder and - most shocking of all - entry-level cannibalism.