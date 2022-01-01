Neighbours from Hell

Not Available

Neighbors from Hell was a satirical American animated sitcom that ran on TBS from June 7, 2010 to July 26, 2010. The executive producer of the series is Pam Brady. The first and only season consisted of 10 episodes. The series is owned by 20th Century Fox Film Corporation. It's produced by Fox Television Animation and MoonBoy Animation, a division of DreamWorks Animation. The majority of the animation is produced by Bardel Entertainment in Vancouver, and a team of animators in Los Angeles, Bento Box Entertainment, did some of the animation and retakes. Plot A family of demons called the Hellmans who move to Houston, Texas from Hell on a mission to destroy a drill that can dig to the Earth's core, and they face a culture shock trying to fit in with humans. They also realize that the humans can be as bad as the demons, and that Earth is almost no different from hell.