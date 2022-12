Not Available

Gavin Nelson (John Gordon Sinclair) is a journalist working for a local newspaper, The Weekly Herald. The editor, Jackie (Elizabeth Counsell), does her best to keep Gavin on his toes, sending him out to cover local news stories about lost dogs and noisy neighbours. Gavin, however, is more interested in pursuing fellow reporter Clare Priddy (Sophie Thompson). She likes Gavin, but is reluctant to get involved with anyone she works with.