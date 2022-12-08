Not Available

The Amazing Pixel announces its first original production: the Nerdologia! The nerd and scientific analysis of different aspects of the popular culture was born in 2011 as part of the program NerdOffice of the Jovem Nerd. Now, with the presentation of Átila Iamarino, art and edition by Rodrigo Tucano and Alexandre Ottoni and Deive Pazos as directors, the Nerdologia is alive by itself. Published every Thursday! And on Tuesdays, you'll see, with the presentation of Filipe Figueiredo, a Nerdologia focused on history, the Nerdologia History!