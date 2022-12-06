Not Available

Nero Wolfe was a detective show starring William Conrad as the Rex Stout title creation. Nero Wolfe was a large private detective who used his deductive powers instead of his own legwork to solve cases. His assistant, Archie gathered clues. Wolfe did occasionally leave his brownstone apartment… More but opted to spend time growing his prize-winning orchids. The show appeared on NBC on Fridays from 9:00-10:00 p.m. until April, after which it aired on Tuesdays from 10:00-11:00 p.m.