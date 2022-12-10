Nestlé Nido Young Stars

Not Available

Nestle Nido Young Stars is an above the line communication initiative by Nestle' Nido which aims to provide a platform where child nutrition, education, good parenting, motherly wisdom, grooming kids and result oriented tips for nurturing are brought into focus. It is 25 minute weekly talk show, 78 episodes, based program focusing on ' how to raise high performing children.' Each show focuses a family, which is considered to be a star family, child for his/her achievements, and the parents for brining up their child in such manner. A package containing the pictures, certificates of achievements, daily routine, parents, teachers & friends talking about the kid, etc. There is a nutritionist and an educationist in the show to talk about the topics of the day and to give tips to the audience about their children. A question & answer session is carried live on the set and also the emails are taken. A celebrity is there in the show as role model.