Net Cafe (Originally titled "The Internet Cafe", the title was changed after the first season) was a widely distributed talk-show and educational program, aired from 1996 to 2002. It was produced for PBS (KTEH), but broadcast across the US and in over 100 other countries. Its topics ran the gamut of Internet content from computer hackers and sex-on-the-net, to computer gaming and on-line university courses. The Internet Cafe was an early example of a program that sought to do more than sensationalistically exploit the popularity of the new medium that was the World Wide Web. Although produced on the cheap for a local PBS station, it ended up being broadcast around the country and internationally.