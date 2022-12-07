Neues aus Uhlenbusch

Not Available

News from Uhlenbusch is a children's series of the German television about the life in a farming village in northern Germany. The stories about the children of the fictional town were filmed in several northern German towns, including Rehburg-Loccum, Wiedensahl Bornum am Elm, Konigslutter and Räbke. Many of the child actors are still known today, including Moritz Bleibtreu. Other well-known performers were Hans-Peter Korff than the naive-friendly postman "Uncle Heini (" Heinrich Lüders ")," Trude Breitschopf as "Grandma Piepenbrink" Uwe Dallmeier as "farmer Brömmelkamp" and Hildegard Wensch as "Aunt Appel boom".