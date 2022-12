Not Available

10 years old and a bit of a misfit in her class, Germaine likes spending her time playing video games, goofing off and just being a kid. She moved in with her Grandfather, Ollie, after her father abandoned the family and her mother was deemed "unfit" to take care of a child. Unphased by the upheaval, she goes about her day roaming the streets of NYC, searching for urban treasure and running amok in candy stores. She is always accompanied by her faithful pet squirrel, Foamy!