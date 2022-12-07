Never Better

Not Available

This new, intelligent, black comedy features some of Britain's brightest comic talent including Stephen Mangan (Green Wing) as Keith and Kate Ashfield (Shaun Of The Dead) as his long-suffering wife, Anita. Despite being funny and bright on the outside, Keith is incredibly self-centred and preoccupied with his own flaws: namely his obsession with detail and lack of personal responsibility, all of which make him a total disaster when it comes to AA meetings where consideration for others is key. Keith's attempts at embracing the AA's 12 steps to recovery lead to him endangering both the recovery and on one occasion, even the lives of his fellow members. When he's not turning AA meetings into farce, Keith is trying to build a new family and social life. He fantasises about how life could be, but he is a continuous disappointment to Anita and their two young children, Tom and Poppy. No one can deny Keith wants to be a great husband and devoted father but his new found optimism and enthusiasm for family life turn out to be as chaotic and disastrous as his previous drunkenness. It soon becomes obvious that alcohol was just the least of his problems. As much as he tries, for Keith, modern life in all its full sober glory is really rather tricky.