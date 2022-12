Not Available

Kyoto (Haruka Ayase) keeps an eye on the man on the operating table. She holds no emotion on her face. She looks like she gives up on everything. Kyoto has a mission. That mission is … 20 years ago, Kyoto, Tomohiko and Miwa lived and studied at the Yoko Institute. The school is isolated from the world and located on the mountain. Their principle, Emiko Kamikawa (Yumi Asou), tells the kids “since you were born, you have a mission."