The story revolves around a girl named Azra who is studying abroad in America to be a professional cook like her father. She met Cenk, the grandson of Ferida Celen, on the plane and took his bag instead of hers at the airport by mistake. Cenk who was expelled from his university in America and struggling to choose his own destiny will get to witness the huge turn in Azra's life when her father dies in a fire accident leaving her and his autistic son with his greedy wife.