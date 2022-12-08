Not Available

Red begins her first year at University by joining a society called 'N'everland'. All is not as it seems though, as something sinister unravels between her and her friends. The series takes place at Macquarie University, Australia, a real life university.The series follows the protagonist Red (Jessica Angelopoulos) who signs up for a society called 'N'everland' on her first day at University, she then goes on to meet new fresh faces and begins experiencing some strange events once joining. The story also has a fairytale twist to it, in that the character embody famous childhood characters.