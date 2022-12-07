New Breed Vets with Steve Irwin

Not Available

The world of veterinarian science is changing! Heart transplants on animals, brain scans on sea lions and contact lenses for fish are some of the incredible operations that are taking place in the field and veterinary clinics all over the world. Vets are pioneering new techniques and pushing the boundaries more than ever, which is also having significant impact in the world of human medical science. Steve Irwin travels the globe, seeking out vets working on outstanding projects and using cutting-edge techniques. These remarkable men and woman are forging a new future for animal welfare - theya re Steve Irwin's 'New Breed Vets'