New Dotch Cooking Show

Hosted by Hiroshi Sekiguchi and Yuji Miyake, the show introduces two delectable dishes each week for the celebrity guests to judge. The dishes are similar but different, such as “Yakitori (grilled chicken speared on sticks) vs. Karaage (deep-fried chicken).” The dishes are made by top class chefs, using the best hand-picked ingredients. The guest judges choose which dish they’d like to eat. The team with the majority wins and only the judges who selected the chosen dish get to eat the meal. The losing team can only watch the winners eating, while they go home with their stomachs empty.